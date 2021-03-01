Chadwick Boseman Named Best Actor At Golden Globes Posthumously, Wife Accepts Award

Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at Golden Globes 2021. Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the award for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. His wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf. The late actor won over Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins, Tahar Rahim, and Riz Ahmed in the Drama category.

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously named Best Actor at the 78th Golden Globe Awards for his role in the American drama film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award. “He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” she said. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells us you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she said in the acceptance speech.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is Chadwick Boseman’s swansong. He died in August at the age of 43 following a four-year-long private battle with colon cancer. Now, he has been honored at Golden Globes 2021.

