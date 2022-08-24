Can Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Break Pushpa, KGF 2 North Records?

Vijay Deverakonda's name is making loud noises on social media because of his upcoming film—Liger. We can't wait to see Deverakonda on the big screen. Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover, which wa a box office dud. The film was termed as the biggest disaster in his career.

So it's only natural that Vijay Deverakonda has pinned huge hopes on his upcoming release—Liger. It appears Vijay Deverakonda's next goal is to get established in North and become a pan India actor. The actor is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Liger. Expectations are riding high on the movie and trade analysts are betting big time on Vijay Deverakonda's Liger break the records set by other south movies in Hindi.

Will Deverakonda be able to surpass any record set by Allu Arjun's Pushpa or Yash's KGF 2 with Liger? Pushpa and KGF 2 earned glowing reviews in North, they were critically acclaimed at the box office. Will Deverakonda's Liger be able to create a new benchmark in North remains to be seen. Going by the buzz around the film, we are sure Liger will turn out to be a decent run at the box office because of Liger cast.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is financed by Jagannadh and Charmmee Kaur under Puri Connects banner and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions. Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna among others will appear in prominent roles. Liger premieres will be held today in North America and other foreign countries.

