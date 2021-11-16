Byron Howard on his Upcoming Disney Musical, Encanto

Music and magic are two words which evoke happiness among people. These two M’s have the power to touch souls and refresh people’s mind and heart. They can carry people in an imaginary world which is filled with joy. Amalgamating these two powerful attributes in one movie, Disney is releasing a musical - magical movie, Encanto. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, the songs featured in the film are by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Talking about working with Lin, , “After ‘Zootopia,’ we were keen on doing a musical,” says Howard. “We’re musicians—we grew up that way. Jared had just come off ‘Moana’ and had a great experience working with Lin-Manuel. I'd enjoyed directing ‘Tangled,’ so the three of us started talking about working together.”

In 2018, Howard, Bush and Miranda travelled to Columbia to explore the country and take inspiration. Howard added, “It was a surprise at every turn. Every city, every place was vastly different and incredibly beautiful—Cartagena, Bogotá, Barichara and San Basilio de Palenque—there’s a feeling of magic in many of these places. And it’s a different kind of magic than we’ve seen in our films. The visit to Colombia and the opportunity to be welcomed by so many we met there was really a revelation and inspired so much in our story.”

Produced by Yvett Merino, this movie is geared up to give you a gala time in a lala-land which is filled with great songs and captivating spell-binding. Encanto is set to release on November 26, 2021 in your nearest theaters.