BTS V and Jimin’s Song Friends Added To Marvel Eternals Soundtrack

One of BTS' songs was recently included as an official soundtrack on a Marvel movie. The on-screen superheroes coming together with the musical superheroes is what we needed. Well, it is finally happening! It was confirmed recently that BTS members Jimin and V aka Kim Taehyung’s song, ‘Friends’ has been added to the soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel film, ‘Eternals’.

Friends is a track on BTS' album, Map of Soul: 7 which was released in February last year. The song was sung by V and Jimin who are popularly termed as the “95-liner soulmates”. Jimin took part in the production of the track and also co-wrote it.

Apart from Friends, we also have other songs by many popular artists including ‘Time’ by Pink Floyd, ‘Juice’ by Lizzo, ‘Feels like the First Time’ by Foreigner, ‘Nach Mera Hero’ by Celina Sharma, and more.

Soon after the official soundtrack list was shared, BTS’ fandom ARMY started expressing their excitement and congratulated the boys on Twitter. PRODUCER JIMIN, VMIN, Friends, Marvel were the few keywords that started on Twitter.

Talking about the movie, Eternals has been directed by the Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. The film stars Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harington and others. It will release on November 5, 2021.