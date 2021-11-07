BTS Song To Feature in Animated Musical Film, Sing 2

After BTS’ track, 'Friends' co-produced and written by member Jimin featured in the recently released Marvel, “Eternals”, another song by the band will be used in an upcoming musical film.

Their song will be used in the upcoming musical-animated film, “Sing 2”. It has not been revealed as to which BTS song will be featured in the movie, but the news has been confirmed. It is exciting news for all the ARMYs.

The recent reports have suggested, the sequel to the 2016 superhit film will have a star-studded lineup of songs from the global sensation kpop group, as well as Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and a slew of other artists.

Also Read: BTS V and Jimin’s Song Friends Added To Marvel Eternals Soundtrack

Along with the singers, it has a starry line-up of actors dubbing too. Bobby Cannavale, Chelsea Peretti, Halsey, and Eric Andre will join Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reily, Resse Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, and Nick Kroll in the animated feature.

If you have seen part 1, you will know what the movie brings. Sing 2 will mostly have the voice cast cover popular songs by artists and give them a peppy and funky new take.