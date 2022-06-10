Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari, Ex-husband Gatecrashes Wedding

Britney Spears and fiance Sam Asghari are finally married now. The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

In a dramatic turn of events, Britney’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to gatecrash her wedding. Somehow, he managed to enter the property by escaping the eyes of the security personnel. According to a report by BBC, he was arrested by Ventura County police on a warrant from a different county for an undisclosed offence.

The pop singer got married almost after seven months after being freed from the controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Britney and Sam announced their engagement in September 2021. A few weeks back, the couple had hinted about their marriage also but had not revealed the date of their wedding. Britney had even shared a glimpse of her wedding veil.

Britney announced in April that she and Sam were expecting a baby. However, a month later, she said she had a miscarriage.

The couple has not posted any photos from their wedding on their social media profiles yet.

