The Bold Type Season 5: Where to Watch

The Bold Type has become a show on everyone’s Watch list. All those who started watching it couldn’t help but binge it overnight. Most of the reviews for the four seasons that aired have been positive. Season 5 of this series aired in the US on May 26.

The audience is now waiting for the new season to be available to watch. As of yet, there is no date or confirmation as to when it will be available on the OTT platform. But viewers are waiting eagerly as they need to know what happens next.

Possible Spoilers Ahead!

Viewers want to know, what happens next? How are Jane, Sutton and kat living with each other? What are they going to do? What about Sutton and Richard? Also, one question that everyone has in their minds is the cast and their job.

The first four seasons of the Bold Type were made available by Netflix to watch. Although the latest season has already aired in the US, there has been no confirmation of it dropping on Netflix for other countries. Indian fans are waiting for a release date but Netflix has not provided one yet. Many are saying that it will soon be available for other countries, but the question is, how long do we wait?

If you are really eager to know what happens in season 5, you can take a look at the Instagram page of the show’s executive producer, Joanna Coles.

Since we have no details or announcement from Netflix, fans will just have to wait for a little more time to watch it on the OTT platform. But if you can't wait for Netflix to drop the fifth season, you can take a look at the Hulu app. Episode 3 of season 5, “Rolling into the Future” aired on June 9 whereas the next episode will air on June 16.

You can watch the new episodes on Youtube TV, Hulu, FuboTV or Sling TV.