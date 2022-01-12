The Bob's Burgers Trailer Out

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running, Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

The voice talent for "The Bob's Burgers Movie" includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain. The film's director is Bernard Derriman, and its co-director is Loren Bouchard. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, and Janelle Momary.

