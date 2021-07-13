Black Widow Box Office Collection Creates Pandemic Era Record

Black Widow has been released in many countries across the world and it is creating new records at the box office. The movie beat Fast & Furious 9 and grossed $215 million (about Rs. 1,600 crores) in its opening weekend.

Disney announced late on Monday, the film earned $80 million (about Rs. 595 crores) from the box office in the US and Canada, $78 million (about Rs. 580 crores) from cinemas elsewhere around the world, and over $60 million (about Rs. 446 crores) on Disney+ Premier Access wherever available.

Of the $78 million opening weekend outside the US and Canada, the other markets for the New Disney superhero film Black Widow were South Korea ($12.7 million), the UK ($9.7 million), France ($6.9 million), Australia ($5.3 million), Mexico ($4.8 million), and Russia ($3.9 million). The film brought in $42 million (about Rs. 312 crores) in total from Europe, $26.6 million (about Rs. 198 crores) from Asia Pacific, and $10.2 million (about Rs. 76 crores) from South America.

Disney's Chairman for media and entertainment distribution Kareem Daniel said that "The outstanding success of Black Widow this weekend affirms our flexible distribution approach of having franchise movies available in theatres for a truly cinematic experience while also giving consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+ a choice."

Disney Studios content chairman Alan Bergman added: "After two years without a new Marvel Studios film, it's fantastic to see audiences loving Black Widow, and the film's phenomenal opening weekend demonstrates how anxious fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There's no question it's been worth the wait. Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered a phenomenal movie that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era."