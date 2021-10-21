BBC’s 100 Greatest TV Series of 21st Century: Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Money Heist

Due to the COVID 19 lockdown effect, people got time to spend with their families and binge-watch all the web series and movies that they missed due to their busy schedules. Most of them were glued to their phones and televisions, and they finished watching all the favorite movies in all languages.

Popular series like "Game of Throne" and "Money Heist" have huge followings, though they don't have an expected closure. Now, a few popular series figure among the "100 greatest TV series of the 21st Century' curated by BBC Culture.

BBC Culture tweeted the list on their Twitter: "These are the 100 greatest TV series of the 21st Century, as voted for by 206 critics from 43 countries. #TVOfTheCentury."

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Mad Men (2007-2015)

3. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4. Fleabag (2016-2019)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8. The Americans (2013-2018)

9. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

10. Succession (2018-)

11. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14. Atlanta (2016-)

15. Chernobyl (2019)

16. The Crown (2016-)

17. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18. Deadwood (2004-2006)

19. Lost (2004-2010)

20. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22. Black Mirror (2011-)

23. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24. Veep (2012-2019)

25. Sherlock (2010-2017)

26. Watchmen (2019)

27. Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30. Girls (2012-2017)

31. True Detective (2014-2019)

32. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34. The Bridge (2011-2018)

35. Fargo (2014-)

36. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

36. Band of Brothers (2001)

38. The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

39. The Office (US) (2005-2013)

40. Borgen (2010-2022)

41. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

42. Peep Show (2003-2015)

43. Money Heist (2017-2021)

44. Community (2009-2015)

45. The Good Fight (2017-)

46. Homeland (2011-2020)

47. Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

48. Inside No 9 (2014-)

49. The Bureau (2015-)

50. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51. Small Axe (2020)

52. This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53. Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54. Happy Valley (2014-)

55. The Shield (2002-2008)

56. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57. The Young Pope (2016)

58. Dark (2017-2020)

59. The Underground Railroad (2021)

60. House of Cards (2013-2018)

61. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62. The Good Place (2016-2020)

62. Pose (2018-2021)

64. Detectorists (2014-2017)

65. Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66. Mare of Easttown (2021)

67. RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)

68. Stranger Things (2016-)

69. 24 (2001-2010)

70. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71. Enlightened (2011-2013)

72. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73. Planet Earth (2006)

74. Utopia (2013-2014)

75. Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76. Rick and Morty (2013-)

77. American Crime Story (2016-)

78. The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80. House (2004-2012)

81. OJ: Made in America (2016)

82. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83. Insecure (2016-2021)

84. Normal People (2020)

84. Narcos (2015-2017)

86. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87. The Comeback (2005-2014)

88. The OA (2016-2019)

89. Dexter (2006-2013)

90. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91. Westworld (2016-)

92. Show Me a Hero (2015)

93. Treme (2010-2013)

94. Louie (2010-2015)

95. Luther (2010-2019)

96. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97. Hannibal (2013-2015)

98. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99. Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100. The Queen's Gambit (2020)