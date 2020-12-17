Baywatch Queen Pamela Anderson Biopic: Check Netizen's Hilarious Reactions

A biopic on Baywatch actors Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee is in works. The biopic will feature Sebastian Stan and Lily James in lead roles. The eight-episode limited series will showcase lives of Pamela and Tommy. Their relationship and the up and downs in their lives.

The actors married on a beach in 1995 and soon broke off after that. Their marriage lasted only for three years. The series will also focus on these things.

Netizens had mixed reactions on this news. Many made fun of the fact that such a biopic can be made. A biopic on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s relationship is certainly not what most people needed. Some also had things to say about the casting. Many fans are not happy with the chosen actors for the biopic.

See the reactions here:

