BAFTA Awards 2021: Full Winners List

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were held on Saturday at London's Royal Albert Hall. Due to the situation, this year the awards did not see any audience. It was a night filled with a lot of excitement as there was one film, particularly that made history. Chloe Zhao's film Nomadland won took home four awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Along with Nomadland, ‘The Father’ starring Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins also became the star of the night. The movie won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Hopkins. The White Tiger was also nominated in several categories but lost the awards to The Father.

Emerland Fennell's comedy thriller ‘Promising Young Woman’ won two awards including Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay. Whereas in the animated films category, it was Disney Pixar’s, Soul that made a mark.

The BAFTA awards took place on April 10 and 11. The night was not short of stunning performances and exciting announcements. The event had some big names for presenters including Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hiddleston, Renee Zellweger Hugh Grant and others.

Take a look at the BAFTA 2021 Full Winners List Here:

Best Film: Nomadland

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Remi Weekes, (His House)

Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, (The Father)

Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, (Nomadland)

Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Young, (Minari)

Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Original Score: Soul

Animated Film: Soul

Casting: Rocks

Cinematography: Nomadland

Editing: Sound of Metal

Production Design: Mank

Sound: Sound of Metal

Special Visual Effects: Tenet

Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Makeup and Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

EE Rising Star Award: Bukky Bakray

British Short Film: The Present

British Short Animation: The Owl and the Pussycat