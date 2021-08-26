Awkwafina on Working With Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton

Awkwafina is known for her quirky acting and impeccable comic timing. The fact that she was one of the first actors to be casted for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and that the other actors had to do chemistry reading around her, is a testament to her talent. When the role of Katy, Shan-Chi/Shaun’s (Simu Liu) character was finalized, Awkwafina was the first name the director of the movie Daniel Destin Cretton could think of.

Talking about her experience of working with Destin, Awkwafina in a recent interview with a leading Hollywood publication said, “I’ve worked with amazing directors that have done performance directing, sure, but Destin’s whole approach to it, for the context, was very different. He really puts a lot of trust in his actors, but he can also read his actors well. So if we’re in conflict about where we’re going to go or if we don’t feel comfortable to take a chance, he was always really good at reading that in us. He would come up to us and say, “Just do it. If that’s what you want to do, just do it.” So it was special.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to release in Indian theatres on September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.