Avatar The Way of Water Twitter Review
Avatar The Way of Water Twitter review: Avatar The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres. Several netizens have shared their reactions to the film on Twitter.
#AvatarTheWayofWater is Great! Like I wasn't too excited to watch it but I didn't doubt James Cameron. Miles better than the first especially emotionally. 3 hours long but never was I ever bored. Every scene just floored me.
8.5/10 pic.twitter.com/NSiR0AI6Ju
— Rorschach's Journal (@jokerquinn299) December 16, 2022
#AvatarTheWayOfWater Phenomenal!
— Demetrius (@ChefDemetriusB) December 16, 2022
#Avathar2 #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar @aruna_theatre checked now 🔥What a visuals ... hearing everywhere good reports #AvatarTheWayOfTheWater pic.twitter.com/mjH3apvHT9
— Aruna Theatre Devakottai (@aruna_theatre) December 16, 2022
Just finished watching #Avatar2 and I’m fucking crying so hard
— akeno ⍟ frank castle’s defense attorney (@ROGERSKENOBII) December 16, 2022
Average movie #Avatar2
— DieHardFanOfSriRam😎 (@Kalyanr59646657) December 16, 2022
Avatar was magical!#AMCNOTLEAVING #Avatar2
— To The Moon Rozyboom (@rozyboom) December 16, 2022
My word, Mr. Cameron, you’ve done it again!#Avatar2 was awesome and visually stunning.
Also, I managed to score a free, large popcorn and soda which in this economy is like winning a small lottery prize lol
— Monique Luisi, PhD (@Monique_Luisi) December 16, 2022