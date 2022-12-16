Avatar The Way of Water Twitter review: Avatar The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres. Several netizens have shared their reactions to the film on Twitter.

#AvatarTheWayofWater is Great! Like I wasn't too excited to watch it but I didn't doubt James Cameron. Miles better than the first especially emotionally. 3 hours long but never was I ever bored. Every scene just floored me. 8.5/10 pic.twitter.com/NSiR0AI6Ju

Just finished watching #Avatar2 and I’m fucking crying so hard

My word, Mr. Cameron, you’ve done it again!#Avatar2 was awesome and visually stunning.

Also, I managed to score a free, large popcorn and soda which in this economy is like winning a small lottery prize lol

— Monique Luisi, PhD (@Monique_Luisi) December 16, 2022