Avatar: The Way of Water Collections Touch 900 Million Dollars But Yet to Beat First Part

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is doing rock-steady business at the box office. The film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres.

According to trade reports, Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed $900 million mark in just ten days of its release at the worldwide box office.

Avatar: The Way collected Rs 252.05 cr alone in India, and the film is heading to cross the lifetime collections of 'Avengers: Endgame' (Rs 373.22 crore), which is currently the biggest-ever Hollywood movie in India. Avatar: The Way of Water is yet to beat the film's prequel collections.