Avatar: The Way Of Water on 16th December

Oscar winning Producer Jon Landau who has given some of the most celebrated and iconic films in the history of Global Cinema along with director James Cameron, took to social media to share a heartfelt message for Indian Culture and his fondness towards the country and launches the Kannada trailer!

He says "Namaste India!

I see you. Your diversity continues to amaze me. I am so excited for you to experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Let's celebrate the return to Pandora on 16th Dec. Please enjoy the Kannada trailer."

20th Century Studios India will release 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Only in Cinemas."