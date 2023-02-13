Allu Arjun to Do Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan?

Hyderabad: After Pathaan’s runaway success at the BO, the expectations of film goers have raised exponentially. Shah Rukh Khan’s next project ‘Jawan’ is expected to hit the screens in June this year. However, the most interesting grapevine is that Pusha movie fame Tollywood star, would be seen in the film.

It is speculated that Allu Arjun will make his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh’s upcoming thriller ‘Jawan’ starring Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra among others.

Allu Arjun might have a cameo appearance in the upcoming film helmed by Tamil director Atlee. As the news of collaboration between SRK and Allu Arjun leaked, the fans of both the actors went into overdrive.

The reports said that the Stylish star was approached by the director Atlee for a special cameo in his project. Seeing the stellar cast of Jawan movie, it is likely the Telugu star would not say no to Atlee.

