That 70s Show Actress And Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dies In Los Angeles

Famous Hollywood actress Tanya Roberts who acted in a Bond movie died on 3 January, Sunday at Los Angeles. She was aged about 65 years.

Many celebrities have condoled the death of this actress. She is said to have collapsed while she was walking with her dogs on December 24 and was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital. But she died without responding to the treatment.

Tanya Roberts earned popularity after she appeared in a James bond movie called "A weave to Kill'. 'The Beast Master', 'Sheena' 'Body Slam' ' Night Ice' are the other prominent movies in which Tanya Roberts had worked.

She has also appeared on the small screen. Sources confirm that the actress was not affected by Coronavirus. "My mind is shattered. Tanya was very beautiful and intelligent. I feel that a light has disappeared," stated the spokesperson who announced this news to the media.

The actor, who stepped into tinsel world, in the year 1972 has acted in several movies and TV programs. She was active on the small screen until 2005. She was away from the industry in the recent years. "Deep Down" was Tanya's last movie.

She became famous through her performance in 'That 70s Show'. Her husband Roberts died in the year 2006. She had married him in the year 1974. The couple had no children. It may recalled that another James bond actor Sean Connery also passed away recently at the age of 90.