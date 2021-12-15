5 Things About The Conjuring Franchise That Kept Us on Our Toes

There are some horror movies which give you the instant adrenaline rush and send chills down your spine, The Conjuring Universe is one of them. The Conjuring and its seven sequels have created magic and had a lasting impact on people's minds. The movies have created a perfect blend between true incidents and horror which has been loved and appreciated globally. The film franchise is coming up with a new movie and fans are excited and can’t wait to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The movie is all set to release on December 15, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. So, until we wait to get scared again, here are 5 things about the Conjuring franchise that has kept us hooked and on our toes.

1) Based on real life incidents of the Warrens

Movies based on real-life events always fascinate the viewer for they find it easy to relate to a story that took place once upon a time. After all, if it could happen to others, it could happen to them. This movie was one of its own kind which represented real life events from the lives of Ed and Lorraine Warren, an American paranormal investigators and authors who solved some prominent cases of alleged hauntings.

2) The versatile star cast

The most important element of any movie is the cast they take and how they get into the skin of their character. The horror movie has a stellar cast with phenomenal artists known for performing versatile roles. The film stars Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, John Noble as Father Kastner who are all geared up to show you their impeccable acting skills and win your heart all over again.

3) Phenomenal Direction

Directors like James Wan (The Conjuring 1 & 2) and Michael Chaves (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) are the reason why we love the Conjuring franchise. They have made us believe that we as viewers were not only a part of the film but active participants who were willing to help the Warrens. The long shots, creating enough buildup to allow the audience to read between the lines and the many silhouettes act as the cherry on the cake.

4) Mind-Blowing soundtracks and background music

For any horror movie, background music is the blessing in disguise, the army behind the stage which makes it worth watching. The film franchise had a mind-blowing music director Joseph Bishara who managed to create magic and impact with his music, which slowly but steadily creates an atmosphere of curiosity and fear.

5) Game changer in the horror genre

From its inception, since 2013, Conjuring has been a movie which has been making its mark in the genre of horror. It's a complete package with a good introduction, that takes off to culminate in a thrilling climax. With every new sequel, it tends to raise its bar high. The world of Conjuring has created a long-lasting impact on the viewer's mind and has created a loyal fan base for this universe. The fact that people all over the world wait eagerly for the franchise to release its next movie is a testament to how much it is loved by people globally.

So, get ready with candles on and lights off to get the best out of the upcoming movie, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it on December 15, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.