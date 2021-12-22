20th Century Studios' The King's Man in Indian Cinemas For Sankranthi

Based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, it is a story of a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds who gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them.

Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man and witness the Oxfords become the rogues. Directed and story by Matthew Vaughn, the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

'The King’s Man' stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.