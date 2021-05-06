You Can't Relax Even After 2 COVID Jabs: Here's Why

Many people in Hyderabad who received their second dose of Covid vaccine believe they will resume their usual lives without having to take precautions. Despite getting completely vaccinated, individuals must continue to take precautions due to concerns about vaccine effectiveness, the risk of reinfection, and even transmission.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated in its guidelines that fully vaccinated people of any age should congregate indoors with unvaccinated people of any age. Individuals who have been completely vaccinated are also allowed to assemble or perform activities outside only while wearing masks, according to the CDC.

“Yes, people who have been completely vaccinated must continue to practice Covid Appropriate Behaviour. “Universal use of masks, physical distancing, avoiding mass meetings, and hygiene will continue to be paramount in our battle to control the second wave.” Said, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (DPH),

“Vaccinated people should continue to take these measures as we learn more about what vaccines can do. How long we continue to take these measures will be determined by how long it takes countries to stop the virus from spreading,” said Director of Department of Immunisation, WHO, Dr. Katherine O Brien

Vaccines are in short supply in Hyderabad and around the country, and there aren't enough to cover everybody in the city. Once everybody in the community has been vaccinated, there will be a good understanding of what vaccinations will do to avoid diseases, and it will be easier to determine when to stop using precautions.