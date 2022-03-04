World Obesity Day 2022: Health Risks of Being Overweight

World Obesity Day 2022: As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 2.8 million people die each year as a result of obesity and excessive body weight. Poor food choices, sedentary lifestyles, hereditary difficulties, and psychological, economic, environmental, and cultural factors have all contributed to the growth in obesity.

Obesity is one of the leading causes of heart disease. Every year on March 4th, World Obesity Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the disease, which has become a global epidemic affecting billions of people. We'll go through five of the health problems associated with obesity in this article.

Hypertension

Although hypertension (high blood pressure) can occur in people who are not overweight, obesity increases the risk of acquiring hypertension. The accumulation of fat in the blood vessels causes blood pressure to rise. Blood pressure that is too high can harm the kidneys, eyes, cause dementia, and cause heart failure.

Cardiac Diseases

Obesity is one of the most common causes of cardiovascular illness, or heart and blood vessel disease. Obesity is associated with higher triglyceride levels, higher bad cholesterol levels, and lower good cholesterol levels. Obese people are also at a higher risk of developing diabetes. All of these things raise your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Diabetes

Insulin resistance, which arises as a result of fatty acid build-up and inflammation, puts obese people at risk of developing type II diabetes. Diabetes wreaks havoc on the kidneys, eyes, feet, hearing, and heart, to name a few organs.

Osteoarthritis

The soft tissues and weight-bearing joints such as the hip, knee, and ankle joints are strained by excess body weight. Tendons and ligaments weaken, and the cartilage that cushions the joints breaks down more quickly. Obesity can also alter the curvature of the spine by putting pressure on it.

Sleep Apnea

Obese and overweight people are more likely to develop obstructive sleep apnea. The soft tissues of our mouth and throat relax during sleep, and breathing is temporarily halted. Excess fat deposits in the upper respiratory system restrict the airways in obese patients.