World Heart Day 2021: 5 Workouts To Kickstart Your Healthy Heart Journey

World Heart Day 2021: Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) cause one out of every four fatalities in India. People all across the world, not just in our country, are suffering from a variety of heart-related problems. As a result, a special day has been designated to raise awareness about the need to maintain good cardiovascular health: World Heart Day.

Every September 29th, this day is celebrated to encourage a healthy lifestyle for a healthy heart. Regular exercise is one of the best ways to keep your body's most vital organ healthy. According to experts, the average individual should exercise three times each week.

As a result, we've compiled a list of 5 activities that might help you wave goodbye to heart-related health issues.

Try Zumba!

Indulging in a pleasant yet intensive Zumba dancing class is a must. This activity is excellent for weight reduction and body toning. The dancing form is good for your heart, as well as for de-stressing and improving coordination.

Walking

Walking is often regarded as one of the most beneficial cardiovascular workouts. This not only maintains your cardiovascular health but also aids in weight loss.

Cycling

Cycling is a low-impact exercise that is easy on the joints. It helps you lose weight while also improving your cardiovascular health. Cycling is the best way to increase your stamina while also toning up your muscles. You may simply include it into your daily schedule by scheduling it as a mode of transportation.

Squats

Squats are one of the most often practised workouts among fitness buffs. This workout may tone your legs and develop your glutes and muscles if done regularly. Furthermore, this exercise improves blood circulation and heart health.

Rope Jumping Or Skipping

Jumping or skipping rope are excellent cardiovascular exercises since they raise your heart rate while you work out. This will not only help you lose weight but will also lower your risk of heart disease and stroke.