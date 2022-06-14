World Blood Donor Day Theme 2022 And Slogan

By Devraj Bollareddy

On June 14th 2004, the World Health Organization declared that from that point onwards, every June 14th would be celebrated as World Blood Donor Day. Why specifically the 14th of June you wonder? Fun fact, the World Health Organization chose this day specifically to coincide with the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, the man who discovered that there are actually in fact, multiple blood groups. This discovery will go on to save countless people since it allowed for the safe transfusion of blood between individuals of the same blood group. The theme of this year’s World Blood Donor Day is ‘donating blood is an act of solidarity, join the effort and save lives. This day is focused on shedding light on the important role that blood donations play when it comes to saving lives and enhancing solidarity within local communities.

Here’s why you should consider donating blood this world blood donor day. Firstly, donating blood will allow your body to generate more red blood cells in place of the ones you just donated in around 30 to 60 days and secondly, donating blood is associated with a lower risk of cancer and reduces the risk of heart disease. However, amongst all the benefits, the one that stands out the most is the one where the blood you donated will eventually go on to save someone’s life. The blood that you donate today will go on to aid someone undergoing cancer treatment or be used for a blood transfusion on trauma or emergency room patients. The rarest blood groups are often the negative ones, if you happen to be a part of a negative blood group, there is a good chance that your local blood bank is running low on supply and now is the perfect time to help out.

Hyderabad has around 80 active blood banks, find your nearest one and donate blood now.

