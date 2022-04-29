Woman With PCOS Conceives After Ayurvedic Treatment

Mumbai: Ayurveda has been known to help many people ailing with different kinds of diseases and health problems. One such patient is Mumbai based Mrs. Mariam, a 33-year-old woman who was struggling in conceiving a child.

Mrs. Mariam had a prior medical history of PCOS from the age of 14. Since her teens, she had been going through a lot of health complications and tried multiple other treatments. Not able to find success for more than 15 years, she moved to Ayurveda and visited Dr Smita Naram at the Ayushakti centre in Malad West.

About her condition

While the main cause of PCOS is not yet clear studies state that PCOS affects up to almost 27% of women during their childbearing years. Mrs Mariam too faced a lot of health complications such as irregular menstrual cycle, mood swings, cystic ovaries, pituitary gland tumour infertility, etc.

After being married, she was trying to get pregnant but was not able to conceive even after taking various allopathic treatments. Doctors had told her that she could never conceive due to her PCOS and pituitary gland tumour.

Treatment Given

After moving to Ayurveda, under Vaidya Smita Naram, Mrs. Mariam, started following the prescriptions and recommendations advised to her. She was advised Infertox treatment. INFERTOX is a remarkable three-stage treatment plan which not only helps to rectify the internal system but also promotes healthy conception.

FIRST STEP - REMOVE

Eliminate blockages, and inflammation, and remove toxins from the gut and intracellular cells through the right type of detox so that proper blood supply reaches the damaged organs and intracellular toxins are cleared.

SECOND STEP – RESTORE

Repair & restore the normal functioning of all the organs and especially the ones that are affected by the illness through the usage of powerful home remedies, diet, lifestyle changes, and marma pressure points.

THIRD STEP – RENEW

Rebuild & renew in a step-by-step manner using herbal formulas and therapies on damaged or weak tissues, thus creating vibrant youthful health and long-lasting relief from chronic health problems.

This INFERTOX TREATMENT by Ayushakti has been formulated after years of research. It is a proven treatment and many couples have been blessed. At Ayushakti, each client is given a specially formulated herbal, dietary and treatment module as per his/her pulse and body type. This special formulation relieves the body of all toxins, imbalances and also eliminate blocks that cause infertility. The female ovulation and male sperm count etc improve and the conception takes place upon the treatments. The list of such grateful couples at Ayushakti is endless. No wonder then that these overjoyed couples recommend more and more childless couples to Ayushakti!!

Speaking on the experience and guidance given by Ayushakti, Mrs. Mariam said, “Ayurveda has been known to find the cure of any problem or disease from the roots. After having tried all methods, I am glad I moved to Ayurveda. Dr. Smita and the entire team at Ayushakti have been very patient with me, and my entire journey and I am grateful to them for being a part of such an important phase in my life.”

Results

After religiously following this treatment for 2 years, Mrs. Mariam could conceive a child and today is a proud mother of a 7-year-old healthy boy.

(Disclaimer - This treatment can differ from patient to patient, to be followed under expert’s guidance and prescription only).