Who Should Take Covid Booster Dose

Booster doses are administered to a vaccinated population that has completed a primary vaccination series (currently one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine depending on the product) when, with time, the immunity and clinical protection has fallen below a rate deemed sufficient in that population.

WHO with support of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunization and its COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group, is reviewing the emerging evidence on the need for and timing of an additional vaccine dose for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing.

Introducing booster dose should be firmly evidence-driven and targeted to the population groups in greatest need

The rationale for implementing booster dose should be guided by evidence on waning vaccine effectiveness, in particular a decline in protection against severe disease in the general population or in a high-risk population, or due to VOC.

To whom it should be given

65 years or older (The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age)

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings (people who live closely together in group settings and are often older adults with underlying medical conditions, they are at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19)

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions (malignancy, CKD, CLD, HIV, smoking, CVA, obesity, DM, Immunocompromised state, etc.)

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings (health care, schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters)

