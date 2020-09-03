Which Doctor Should I Consult For Gynecomastia in Delhi?

In metropolitan cities such as Delhi, most men are dissatisfied with their overall body appearance. They consume protein shakes rigorously which are not healthy when taken in excessive amounts. Also, they work out a lot in order to get in shape. Unfortunately, not many people realize that even after spending so much time in the gym, the problem can be simply due to hormonal changes, resulting in tissue growth around the breasts. This type of problem requires doctor’s expertise.

What type of doctor should I consult for gynecomastia?

In case you have gynecomastia, which means that the breasts have enlarged and there is puffiness around the nipples, then you should consult with a cosmetic surgeon. A cosmetic surgeon is a doctor who deals with body enhancement through surgical procedures. Sometimes the chest can get enlarged due to fat deposition which can be reduced with proper diet and exercises. However, in case, this can’t be cured with non-surgical options, then consider consulting with a gynecomastia surgeon. They are specialized to reduce the enlargement with proper surgical interventions.

How to choose a doctor for gynecomastia treatment?

Finding a good gynecomastia doctor can be challenging. You need to get treated by the right doctor or else you have to bear the consequences of botched up procedures for the rest of your life. Here are some tips that can help you choose a doctor for gynecomastia treatment.

Board certification-

It is of utmost importance that the surgeon has the required credentials in plastic and cosmetic surgery. Not only credentials, make sure he/she possesses the necessary board certification required to perform gynecomastia surgery. Skill and Experience-

A well-experienced surgeon will have a better idea about where to make the incisions so that these are not easily available once the surgery is complete. With experience, they gain a good aesthetic sense that helps to determine which part of the body requires enhancement. Also, have a look at before and after photos of his patients to get an overall idea of his expertise. Furthermore, check the surgeon’s track record. The first and most important factor to look for is that the doctor itself is performing the surgery and not their assistant. Responsibility-

A doctor under oath, trained to maintain high standards of safety, take care of emergency problems, is part of the medical association will not break their oath at any cost. Before and after photos-

Sure, you should look out for high quality before and after photo and video gallery. Get the latest pictures and not the old ones. You should be able to make out the differences between the before and after photos. Also, ask for at least 10 sets of photos with the same background, same lighting, and the hairline should be clearly visible. Patient reviews-

Read reviews about the doctor on various health problems. People tend to share their experience in several review websites. You can also check their specialization and qualifications in these websites. Communicating with the doctor- This is by far the most important tip to factor in while choosing a doctor. Another thing to understand is that you should be able to talk to your doctor freely. They should understand your needs properly so that once the recovery is complete, you get the exact results that you wanted.

If they try to deflect the answers of the above questions, then it’s possible that they lack experience. It’s best to avoid treatment from such doctors.

What Questions Should I Ask A Gynecomastia Specialist On First Visit?

It is better to prepare yourself before the surgery. Prior to your first appointment, prepare a list of questions that you should ask so that you get an idea of the doctor’s competence. Here is a list of common questions that you can ask the doctor to answer.

Am I a good candidate for this procedure?

Where will the surgery take place? At an office-based clinic or hospital?

In order to get the best results, what should I do?

What to expect during the procedure is going to take place?

Which is the most appropriate surgical technique for me?

How should I prepare for the surgery?

How long does it take to recover completely from plastic surgery?

What kind of precautions should I take during the recovery process?

Are there any chances of any complications associated with the procedure?

How should I handle the complications?

Do you have any before-and-after photos that I can see for this procedure so that I can expect some reasonable outcomes?

Are you a board-certified surgeon?

Do you have any specific training in the field of plastic surgery?

For how long did you have any plastic surgery training?

