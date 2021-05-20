What is Singapore COVID Variant, Symptoms and Concern

The spread of coronavirus has put the country in a panic mode. The cases are increasing and not just that the cases for the mutant variant are also on the rise. The UK, Indian or Singapore variant are spreading rapidly.

According to medical experts and Indian officials, the Singapore variant can prove to be the most fatal for Indians, especially children. In the second wave itself, the concern is that even young children have become vulnerable. Earlier there weren’t many kids testing positive for coronavirus but that isn’t the case anymore. The latest reports are confirming that even newborns and kids below the age of 12 are also testing positive.

Earlier even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared that there is a new Covid variant that has been detected in Singapore and it can be harmful to the children. These kids are already vulnerable in the second wave of Covid19, it will further put them at risk.

Experts have already confirmed that the third wave will most certainly happen and will affect the children. The kids will be vulnerable to the virus as most of the adults by then will either be vaccinated or already recovered from COVID.

The Variant

The Singapore variant or B.1.617.2 has affected the children of that country as well. Many schools and educational institutions were closed to protect the kids from contracting the virus. It has caused a worry among people as they are still trying to be safe from the second wave and now they need to prepare for the third one.

Some are doubting the vaccine. They are sceptical of its immunity against the strain. Experts have confirmed that the Indian vaccines do work well against the UK and Indian strain but nothing was said regarding the Singaporean variant.

The mutation is the nature of a virus. Sometimes the mutated strain is more deadly than the original one, which is the case in Covid19.

Symptoms

The Health Ministry said that the common symptoms among children might include fever, cough, breathlessness or shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, myalgia (muscle pains, aches, pain in ligaments), rhinorrhea (excess drainage, ranging from a clear fluid to thick mucus from the nose), diarrhoea, loss of smell, loss of taste. Meanwhile, few children might also show symptoms of gastrointestinal issues.

Vaccine Effectiveness

Experts have confirmed that the Indian vaccines do work well against the UK and Indian strain but nothing was said regarding the Singaporean variant.

As of now, India has approved vaccination of those among 18-44 years. Anyone above 18 years is eligible to get the vaccine shot. But there has been no update for the kids. There are many vaccines approved in India, but none of it is as of now clinically approved for young kids.