What is Norovirus: Check Symptoms, Treatment

Norovirus Outbreak: Norovirus cases are increasing in the United Kingdom. The infection is similar to coronavirus. It's easy to spread from one individual to another. In the last five weeks, 154 cases have been recorded in the United Kingdom, according to Public Health England.

In the previous five years, just 53 cases were recorded on average every year during the same five-week period. The authorities reported on July 16 that the infection was spreading to people of all ages. The infection is mostly seen in educational institutions, particularly nurseries and child care facilities.

What is the Norovirus?

Stomach flu or stomach bug are other names for norovirus. It's not the flu, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Norovirus symptoms:

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea (diarrhoea)

Stomach and intestines acute gastroenteritis

These are only present for a few days.

The infection can now travel from infected things and locations to others.

Fever, headaches, and sore throats are other common symptoms. Symptoms appear in infected people between 12 to 48 hours. A majority of patients recover in one to three days.

How does it spread?

Norovirus can be passed on from person to person through food and water. People who have already been infected with the virus, as well as others who come into contact with contaminated things and locations may get infected if they put their hands on them without realising it. As a result, children are more susceptible to infection.

How to stop the spread of the disease?

To avoid infection, you should eat a healthy diet. Water that is free of contaminants should be utilised. It is necessary to maintain a clean environment. Toilets must be cleaned regularly. Diapers for babies should be changed regularly. We are protected from this infection by maintaining good hygiene.

Although it is not fatal, doctors warn that the pain, suffering, and inflammation it causes can be extreme and that it can swiftly spread to others, so be cautious.