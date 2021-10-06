What is Keratosis Pilaris, The Incurable Skin Disease Yami Gautam Revealed

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram account and shared few pictures along with a long caption wherein she reveals an incurable skin condition that she has been suffering from. She also shared some unedited pictures on her Instagram.

“I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself),” she started the post.

Given how things work in the Bollywood industry where actresses are expected to look a certain way and have flawless skin, this comes as a bold decision by Yami.

WHAT IS KERATOSIS-PILARIS?

Yami herself explains the condition in the post and says that it is not as bad as you think it will be. “For those who haven't heard about this, it's a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren't as bad as your mind and your neighbour aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it,” she wrote.

These are acne-like bumps usually on the arm, cheeks, or thighs. It doesn’t hurt or itch. There isn’t a known cure for the condition. It generally goes away by the age of 30 or sometimes lasts a lifetime. You can use medicated skincare items after consulting a doctor.

“I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my 'flaws' wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that 'under-eye or 'shaping up' that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful,” she ended her post.