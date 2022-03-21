What is Deltacron: Check Symptoms, Treatment

Hyderabad: The potential for new coronavirus variants to fuel a new wave of COVID infections remains a source of concern, according to the latest genetic sequencing data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) and GSAID, which shows that there are 568 Covid sequences under investigation in various genetic laboratories in India that contain both the Delta and Omicron variants.

Telangana has recorded 25 cases of Deltacron, while Karnataka continues to be a hotspot with 221, followed by 90 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Maharashtra, 33 in Gujarat, 32 in West Bengal, and 20 in New Delhi.

The presence of genetic markers from both the Delta and Omicron variants in 568 Covid sequences indicates the presence of a recombinant virus, which implies it has genetic material from both types of genes from both.

Also Read: Now, Expert Panel Wants More Gap Between Covidshield Shots

The mounting evidence of Delta and Omicron recombination, according to health experts in Hyderabad, indicates that the coronavirus is continually developing, which is reason enough for people to be careful and realise that the epidemic is far from over.

A few days ago, the Pasteur Institute of France provided evidence of Delta and Omicron recombinant viruses, and its data and analysis provided a definite confirmation of an authentic recombinant virus derived from the Delta and Omicron lineages, prompting WHO representatives to acknowledge and warn countries.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said on Twitter, "We have known that recombinant events can occur, in humans or animals, with multiple circulating variants of SARSCoV2. Need to wait for experiments to determine the properties of this virus. The importance of sequencing, analytics, and rapid data sharing, as we deal with this pandemic".

According to the INSACOG gene sequencing findings, both the Delta and Omicron variants were prevalent at the same time in states like Telangana at one point. The Delta variant was still active and not supplanted by Omicron when it was initially reported in December 2021 and became active in January 2022, allowing plenty of room for recombinant virus evolution.