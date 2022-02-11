Westin Hotels and Resorts Launches Wellness Focused ‘Let’s Rise’ Campaign Featuring Kareena

Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's international portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the launch of the wellness-focused “Let’s Rise” campaign to motivate locals and travelers alike to regain control and enhance their well-being when they travel. With use of the unifying line “We are All Risers”, this campaign celebrates a community of achievers and reinforces the brand’s commitment to our guests’ holistic sense of well-being around the clock.

To mark the launch of the campaign, Westin created an inspirational video featuring the new brand ambassador for India, a leading Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aiming to lift the pandemic-weary spirits, bodies and minds through the power of dynamic movement, restful sleep and balanced nutritious meals, the video reinforces the brand’s commitment to well-being, with a particular focus on three of the brand’s six wellness pillars, Move Well, Eat Well and Sleep Well. In the video, with the stunning backdrop of The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Kareena embraces a holistic well-being lifestyle with Westin’s signature brand programs by staying active at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness studio, revitalizing the body and mind with restorative sleep Heavenly® Bed and Heavenly® Bath, and enjoy the nourishing offerings from the Eat Well menu.

Expressing her thoughts on the collaboration with Westin, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “In this crazy world we live in, I’ve tried to create a balance for myself and my family. I work towards maintaining an active lifestyle, following a healthy diet while giving my mind and body ample rest and respect, so that I can always put my best foot forward in everything I do. Which is why I'm proud to be the face and voice of Westin’s ‘Let’s Rise’ campaign, a concept which is in line with my thinking. Looking forward to the association.”

Watch the Video here

‘The “Let’s Rise” Campaign communicates Westin’s commitment to empower our customers and guests to enhance their well-being and ensure they can be the best version of themselves. The pandemic has created stress and challenges, we are seeing people realigning their priorities to put their well-being first. We created the “Let’s Rise” Campaign to inspire everyone to be a Riser, to push forward, stay active and maintain a good physical and mental health so that we can all rise to shine every day in their own unique ways,” said Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, Operations – Asia Pacific (Excluding Greater China), Marriott International “Kareena as an individual practices a lifestyle that is composed and well-maintained. She is hence a great fit for the brand, we are sure with her on-board we will be able to inspire our guests to realign their priorities, putting their well-being first and being their best selves while on the road.”

Some of the well-equipped offerings across the Indian region include India’s newest Westin Goa property where guests can experience the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® FITNESS STUDIO that is replete with state-of-the-art fitness amenities, featuring TRX functional training equipment. As part of the brand’s signature Move Well program, a local Run Westin Concierge is available to provide guided group runs along a 5km trail around the neighbourhood adjoining the picturesque Anjuna beach. Guests can also enjoy a sustainable healthy ride along the stunning coastline on an E-Bike or a moonlight yoga session to reconnect with oneself. Under the Eat Well programme, the Westin Goa has worked a healthy spin on their avocado toast, topping it with local crushed herbs and a drizzle of white truffle oil, joining this list of favourites is also the famous local sea bass baked in orange juice and the fresh , seasonal fruit smoothie bowls. Delivering on the perfect wellness experience, all guest rooms offer the brand’s iconic Heavenly®️ Bed, paired with soothing lavender balm that helps calm the senses. Guests can also opt for an in-room spa, before they settle in for the night.

Adding to the gamut is The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa which is a true reflection of the resort’s commitment to wellness which allows guests to replenish mind and body with uplifting spa experiences. One can schedule a session with one of the expert yoga therapists help maintain positive energy and balance in the open Yoga Sanctuary surrounded by lush greenery; or find a moment of quiet and solitude in the surreal Meditation Pyramid called Peace, surrounded by water on all sides. The modern fitness centre WestinWORKOUT® challenges guests to an invigorating workout with state-of-the-art exercise equipment. The resort aims to operate as a self-reliant community by practicing sustainable gastronomy and promoting green living by relying on homegrown and local produce from nearby farms Popular favourites from the Eat Well menu are Ragi Idlis with Roasted Tomato and Pineapple Chutney and Veggie Sliders with Roasted Sweet Potato. The endeavour is to have guests enjoy ‘globally inspired yet locally created’ dishes.

A sweet slumber awaits guests at The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa as their signature Heavenly Bed, which is uniquely designed to revitalize the body and mind, The resort also offers signature brand amenities like the Sleep Well Lavendar Balm and a thoughtfully chef curated Sleep Well Menu with dishes that help enhance the quality of sleep. There is an in-house yoga practitioner who can assist with relaxation and meditation techniques, which reduces insomnia and fosters uninterrupted sleep.The Westin “Let’s Rise” Campaign video can be viewed online here, and it will be launched across nine Westin properties in India, brand’s website and social media.