Trust in Hospital, Horamavu Conducts 10Km Run For Cancer Awareness Month

Running is becoming a rapidly increasing sporting activity for its obvious health benefits. In bringing awareness of Brest cancer and highlighting the ’Cancer Awareness Month', Trust-in Hospital, Horamavu, conducted a 5Kms and 10Kms Run.

Shri Byrathi Basavaraj, Minister of Urban Development of Karnataka, inaugurated and supported the awareness cause.

Dr. Shivakumar Uppala, Consultant oncology surgeon from Trust-in hospital said, We are seeing an increase in the number of breast cancer, more in the urban population; moreover we are getting advance stage cancers. Breast cancer has a cure rate in the range of 90% if we detect it in the early-stage (stages I and II). Regular breast self-examination, clinical examination and screening (breast mammography) in 45 years above will help in detecting breast cancer early and have better treatment outcomes.

Shri Byrathi Basavaraj said that “An awareness program on medical assessment and identification of cancer at early stages is always important. These awareness programs are always a welcoming move in society. I'm indeed grateful to Dr. Basavaraj K II, Dr.Shankar S B, Dr. Shiva Kumar Uppala from Trust-in Hospital. I urge the public to get regular body checks and also for a disease such as cancer, if detected early, it can be cured. I'm confident that hospitals such as trust-in & doctors such as Dr Shiva Kumar Uppala play an important role and are for the service towards humanity."