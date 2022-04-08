TreeHouse organises special activities to Mark World Health Day

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on 7 April, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization. On this occasion, a well-known online and offline chain of playschools, TreeHouse organised informative and entertaining activities for students to make them aware of the value of good health.

Teachers used creative aids to teach the children the importance of a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet, and a regular fitness regimen. They were also sensitised to the harm caused by junk food.

