Summer Health Tips: Foods To Eat And Avoid During The Season!

Finally, our most unfavorite season Summer has arrived in a few parts of India. The real summer season in India starts from April and subsides in June. We are witnessing early summer in 2023. The season started by mid of February itself. We would be witnessing a lot of heat waves in the next coming days. It is going to be the hottest time of the year. With the seasonal change, we must change our food-consuming practices to keep our immunity healthy, strong and to cope with high temperatures.

Foods To Eat In Summer To Keep Your Body Hydrated:

Coconut Water, Curd, Butter Milk, Juices (Watermelon, musk melon, pears, papaya, plums, berries, apricots, cherries, mango, and oranges), Sweet Corn, Sugar Cane Juice.

Foods Not To Be Eaten In Summer:

Hot and spicy foods

Avoid Non-Veg to the maximum

Processed Foods

Sugary drinks

Tea, Coffee

Junk Foods

Please carry a water bottle with you along with your umbrella. Try to stay indoors from 11 AM to 5 PM, and don't step out until and unless it is an emergency.