Studies Show Covid-Infected Pregnant Women Likely To Be At Risk Of Premature Birth

Health News: With concerns about COVID-19 resurfacing, several experts have pointed out that pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalised and admitted to the critical care unit (ICU) if they become infected. According to Canadian surveillance research, COVID-19 exposure during pregnancy was linked to a higher risk of unfavourable maternal outcomes and preterm delivery.

Researchers from the University of British Columbia found that pregnant women who are Covid-infected have a higher risk of ICU admission and even early delivery, according to a study published in JAMA (The Journal of the American Medical Association).

"It is important that pregnant people consider the increased risk and take appropriate steps to protect themselves and their infant by getting vaccinated, getting boosted, and avoiding exposure to COVID-19 where possible," said Dr Deborah Money, obstetrics and gynaecology professor at UBC.

"Preterm births can result in serious and lifelong impacts on the infant," said Dr Elisabeth McClymont, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC and the study's first author.

According to the data, the majority of pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Canada — 35.7 per cent — were identified between 28 and 37 weeks of pregnancy. 466 (7.75%) required hospitalisation, and 121 (2.01%) were admitted to an intensive care unit.

The risk rose with age and comorbidities, including high blood pressure, according to the study. Those who were completely immunised, on the other hand, had a decreased chance of unfavourable maternal outcomes.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has consistently recommended people acquire vaccines before or during pregnancy to allay suspicions that immunizations could damage particular groups. "If you are pregnant or recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19... (and) are at an increased risk of complications that can affect your pregnancy and developing baby," the CDC says on its website. It goes on to say that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can help you from becoming ill with the condition.

Despite concerns, there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccinations have caused reproductive difficulties in either women or men.