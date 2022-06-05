New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee informed that the Bollywood megastar has contracted the virus. She wished the Bollywood actor a fast ‘recovery’.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Banerjee wrote, “Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected positive. Pray fast recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!”

It may be noted here no official statement has been issued by the actor or his office regarding the contraction of the virus. Just yesterday, SRK shared the first look poster of his upcoming project ‘Jawan’ which is being helmed by Atlee.

Recently several Bollywood actors tested positive. According to the sources, Katrina Kaif skipped IIFA 2022 ceremony because she has contracted the virus.

Another actor Kartik Aryan has also missed his debut live performance at the IIFA 2022 ceremony in Abu Dhabi as he confirmed that he was down with COVID-19. He shared this news on his Instagram account.