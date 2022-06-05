Select CITYWALK: This Environment Day, Act Now for Better Tomorrow

New Delhi: Our environment offers a precious habitat for life on earth. Yet, our most abundant resources are fast depleting, leading to scarcity of the most basic units of life, like fresh air, water, and natural resources. This World Environment Day, Select CITYWALK uses the medium of art and thematic decor to conduct a social experiment, unveiling to us the stark reality of a reeling world, where our basic resources will soon be luxury. Inviting visitors to walk through a sensorial experience that uses multiple mediums from visual and auditory to engaging and interacting, this is an attempt to remind us of the precious nature of the ecosystem our species currently inhabits.

The exclusive Environment Day decor in the Central Atrium of Select CITYWALK from the 30th of May, till the 7th of June 2022 showcases four interpretations of our planet impacted by the effect of climate change on Earth, including plant and animal life that has suffered immensely owing to the greed and selfishness of man. Each installation portrays the Earth, affected by the many contentions that human action, rapid industrialization and neglect have caused. The beautiful blue-green planet is shown turning into a gasping mass with the overuse of plastic while another installation shows us how the colourful hues of nature are turning black with pollution rampant across our seas and skies. A third portrays the gold and silver of days and nights becoming a fiery red with global warming and the fourth shows the greens and blues of enriched lands and open skies turning into rust with the endless culling of trees and killing of animals.

There is also a special pop-up format showcasing multiple medium art installations celebrating all those privileges we currently take for granted in life, from clean air, and freshwater to animals, plants, and birds. The week-long activity attempts to engage with audiences and underlines the critical need for course correction for the continuity of life on the planet. Featuring items like A Glass of Clean Water, or A Jar of Fresh Air, it also features auditory recordings of the sounds of nature and the chirping of birds. There is also an installation featuring endangered animal species which will soon go extinct if urgent action is not taken to save them.

#ActNow is the clarion call Select CITYWALK has adopted, which is what we must do when the reality of this year's theme for the World Environment Day #OnlyOneEarth sinks in, serving as a reminder of the necessity to live in harmony with nature.

As an initiative of this global day, this is a community project encouraging us to make sustainable choices within our beloved ecosystem!

Commenting on the art exhibition, Gitanjali Singh, Vice President - Marketing, Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. says, “We have used art as a medium to encourage dialogue and engage with our visitors. The aim of this art exhibit and décor is to underline the urgent need for all of us to step up as a community to preserve nature. Through our social experiment, our endeavour is to help people realize that our natural resources are a luxury too, so we should take care of them much like our prized possessions."

It has been presumed that nature will be intact forever like it has nurtured us so far, hence it’s been taken for granted. Select CITYWALK’s Luxury Art Exhibit provokes the outlook toward preserving the environment before it becomes a luxury for all of us that no one can pay fo