Safety Tips for Back to School: Hygiene Guide for Staying Safe from COVID-19

Covid Safety: Going back to school after a break is always such a ritual for students. There's the excitement of new books and stationery if it is the start of term or new experiences and projects to share with friends when coming back from a summer or winter break. But the experience of going "back to school" this year and the next comes with other considerations.

In my teaching career of over three decades, especially since I work at government schools, educating my students on hygiene practices has been a critical area of focus. But since 2020, we have had to bring parents into the consideration and information dissemination fold. Apart from ensuring that children have polished shoes and tidy uniforms, we are now advising them on essential disinfection products that children should carry with them and routines that are necessary to adhere to when at school.

"Despite being less affected than any other age group, emerging data suggests that children and young people’s health may be more directly impacted by COVID-19 than originally anticipated when the crisis began in late 2019" – states UNICEF in one of its reports. Long after the virus itself has been eradicated, this age group is going to withstand most of the crisis in terms of education, nutrition, etc. Considering this grim prediction, we should not be ignorant of the basic hygiene that needs to be cultivated in our kids.

So here are some "must-dos" to maintain while sending your child to school for their safety and for the protection of everyone else they interact with. Afterall, "Hygiene Sahi, Toh Health Sahi".

Practice Physical Distancing

Following stringent physical distancing can conflict with ideal academic standards. While schools continue to implement ground rules to maintain physical distancing per protocols established by state governments and local authorities, it is important to inculcate physical distancing habits amongst children as well. Some ways to encourage physical distancing during school hours can include:

Urging students to not gather and socialise in large groups during intervals or while leaving school grounds

Following designated entrances, exits, and floor markings that have been put in place to direct foot-traffic flows can help students and staff maintain distance.

Avoid sharing meals or cutlery used for tiffins and water bottles.

Make N95/FFP2 Masks A Necessity.

It is not just about lunchboxes, books, and water bottles anymore. Make sure your child remembers to wear a proper mask to school. We advise our students to opt for certified and advanced protection masks such as the BIS-certified FFP2 S Masks for optimal protection. Cloth masks are not adequate to serve this purpose. We also recommend students carry a spare mask in their school bag in case the one in use gets misplaced or dirty at some point during the school day.

Inculcate The Important Message Of Regular Handwashing.

You should ensure that your kid cleans his or her hands frequently. Such practise can be emphasised only when parents set routines for handwashing at home. Children imitate what their parents do. Knowing that kids indulge in various outdoor activities at school, there has to be an understanding to also use sanitisers. To avoid disease transmission, your child should use a sanitiser before eating food or after playing games. Innovative pen-style sanitisers are available on the market that can draw added interest from children. It can be carried in a stationary box or pockets on the uniform so that it is readily accessible.

Cleaning And Disinfecting

Regardless of whether your child is being schooled at home or school, cleaning and sanitising regularly touched surfaces can help decrease the risk of infections. This incorporates frequently touched items like door handles, fixtures, laptop or desktop keyboards, tablets, and mobile phones. Apart from this, with the winter-monsoon transition, students can also carry wipes like the Savlon Germ Protection Wipes to wipe out dust and germs from skin or surfaces, whether indoors or outdoors.

To make schools cleaner and safer spaces, I encourage children with a higher uptake of hygiene habits to talk to their friends about the merits of maintaining such habits. That is the best way to get children to learn from each other.

The article was authored by Anita Saxena, Principal, Government Senior Secondary Girls School 3, Shakti Nagar, New Delhi.