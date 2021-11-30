Russia Mulls Sputnik Omicron Vaccine

New Delhi: The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia has announced that it has begun developing a new version of the Sputnik vaccine modified to target the Covid-19 Omicron strain.

According to Xinhua news agency, Gamaleya noted in a statement on Monday that the centre is investigating whether its Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines can neutralise the Omicron variant as it claims.

The new Sputnik Omicron variant can be ready for scale manufacturing in 45 days if necessary, according to the centre, which hopes to see a large number of Sputnik Omicron booster shots on worldwide markets in early 2022.