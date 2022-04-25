Roche Diabetes Care and Fitterfly Partner to Improve Outcomes

Roche Diabetes Care India (RDC) and Fitterfly Digital Therapeutics, India’s leading health-tech company in Digital Therapeutics (DTx) have partnered to co-create a 90-day diabetes management programme for people with type 2 diabetes. This programme is aimed at enhancing therapy adherence and improving outcomes and bringing true relief to people with diabetes.

Designed to give instant insights on blood sugar, in-depth nutrition and wellness, this programme provides fitness assessments, personalisation and reports for doctors. This is best suited for individuals with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes, new and fast-changing prescriptions on insulin or those who have spotted new symptoms indicating long term complications of diabetes.

Speaking of the collaboration Dr. Arbinder Singal, Co-founder & CEO of Fitterfly added “We are very excited to embark on this journey with Roche Diabetes Care India, who share our outcome-focused approach towards the treatment of diabetes. The programme is designed to study the effects of various food groups on blood sugars with our unique meal-mapping technology. We help supplement medical treatment with nutrition, fitness and stress management solutions that have been proven to reduce blood sugar. The members of the programme will be able to benefit from the accuracy and personalised approach of the programme bridging the important gap of lifestyle management and long- term behaviour change that is crucial to medical management prescribed by doctors”.

Speaking about the programme, Omar Sherief Mohammad, Cluster Head, India Middle East and Africa, Roche Diabetes Care said, “Creating a robust and supportive eco-system plays a vital role in enabling effective diabetes management. This includes forming a combination of monitoring, therapy, diet and lifestyle guidance. Technology acts as an enabler here by bringing in advanced analytics and by enhancing the reach of this ecosystem such that more people are within the circle of care. We are proud to partner with Fitterfly, who not only has the right technology but also shares our purpose of improving access to diabetes care. Through this programme, we believe we can generate real-world evidence to showcase the importance of comprehensive care in enhancing therapy adherence and improving outcomes.”

Fitterfly was selected as part of Roche’s Startup Creasphere APAC programme from among >40 startups in digital health for its clinical validation, personalised, and 360° approach to type 2 diabetes management.