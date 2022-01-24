RaphaCure, Madhavbaug to Enhance Access to Cardiac Healthcare Services in India

Bengaluru: Leading digital healthcare services provider, RaphaCure on Monday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited), India’s most prominent chain of clinics and hospitals in the cardiac care space leveraging the amalgamation of Ayurvedic treatments and modern medical science.

Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited) has a pan-India presence with a vast network of 272 clinics and two hospitals. With more than a decade of expertise in preventive cardiology, the healthcare company is a pioneer in non-invasive cardiac care in the world.

This strategic tie-up is a game changing event for the cardiac care space wherein technology will be leveraged to reach out to patients even in the remotest regions of the country. RaphaCure and Madhavbaug will not only play to each other’s core strengths but will also tap their combined network for providing better patient care. Moreover, the partnership opens up new pathways for people to access ancient Ayurvedic Care which is India’s pride and heritage.

RaphaCure is powered by Cognota Healthcare, which is a leading healthtech company with multiple cutting-edge digital solutions. Together with RaphaCure, Cognota’s teleconsultation platform and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution is bringing in a paradigm shift in the Indian healthcare landscape. With this partnership with Madhavbaug, the duo will now bring in the Indian system of medicine to patients’ doorsteps.

Commenting on this strategic collaboration, (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited) Madhavbaug’s Founder, MD & CEO Dr. Rohit Sane said,” We are excited to partner with RaphaCure for enhancing Madhavbaug’s digital healthcare solutions. Recently in an event to inaugurate Madhavbaug Power MAP (a Digital Medical Analysis Application), Hon. Min. Shri Nitinji Gadkari encouraged Madhavbaug to extend chronic cardiac Healthcare solutions to low socio-economic classes and those living in remote areas through innovative technologies like Power MAP. This tie-up is a giant leap for making non-invasive care accessible for masses in the remote regions of the country through Raphacure-Cognota technology platform.”

Hailing the partnership as a breakthrough, Founder and MD of RaphaCure, Jeyakumar said, “As we move ahead, RaphaCure & Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd) will complement each other in taking the path-breaking non-invasive cardiac care treatments to every nook and corner of the country. Leveraging our telemedicine platforms, Madhavbaug will expand its patient care reach further as we tap into each other’s network. With a great synergy in our operations and objectives, we will strive to take preventive cardiac care to the next level.”

Telemedicine adoption is growing at a rapid pace in India. A recent EY study estimates the market size to reach $5.5 billion by 2025.

“Indian healthcare ecosystem is digitalising at a rapid pace with telehealth seeing the highest adoption amid the pandemic. The collaboration between RaphaCure & Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd) is a testimony to the fact that technology plays a crucial role in making this happen. As they leverage Cognota Healthcare’s multiple digital platforms to reach out to the remotest region of the country, we stay committed to integrating most advanced features that make this process seamless with utmost focus on client privacy and confidentiality,” said Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, Founder & CEO of Cognota Healthcare.