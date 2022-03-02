PCOS May Affect Heart Health, Finds Harvard Apple Study

New York: Women with irregular periods, often known as a polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), may be at risk of heart problems, according to a new study led by an Indian-American researcher at Harvard University in collaboration with the tech giant Apple.

Long menstrual cycles, heavy periods, and severe hormonal imbalances are all symptoms of PCOS, which can lead to acne, abundant facial or body hair, and hair loss on the scalp.

PCOS is commonly associated with periods and menstruation, but it is also linked to heart and circulation health.

According to the research, PCOS may increase the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity, all of which can have a severe impact on heart health.

"Despite the association between PCOS and heart-related conditions, historically, research studies about heart health have not included information about menstrual cycles. More broadly speaking, menstrual health is also significantly under-represented in the research space," said Shruthi Mahalingaiah, assistant professor of environmental, reproductive, and women’s health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"Our study is filling a research gap by diving deeper into understanding how periods and menstrual cycles can be a window into overall health," she added.

The research was based on responses from almost 37,000 people who answered questions about gynaecological disorders, family medical history, and heart health. Around 30,000 of them also used the Apple Health app to answer questions about their menstrual cycle over time.

Participants with PCOS were nearly four times more likely to have pre-diabetic illnesses and three times more likely to have Type 2 diabetes than those without PCOS, according to the findings.

Chronic glucose increases in diabetics might cause damage to the heart's blood vessels.

High blood pressure and high cholesterol were 1.7 times more common in PCOS patients than in non-PCOS participants.

Obesity, which is known to alter cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and raise the risk of illnesses like diabetes, was reported by the majority of PCOS individuals (61%).

Arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, was also more common in PCOS participants (5.6%) than in non-PCOS participants (3.7 per cent).

To enhance menstrual regularity and improve heart health, the study suggests making lifestyle changes such as modifying your exercise regimen, eating more nutritious foods, getting better sleep, being hydrated, and taking care of your emotional health.

