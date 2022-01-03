Omicron Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

New Delhi: According to the Zoe Covid app research, while the Omicron variant is deemed "mild," the new symptoms include nausea and loss of appetite.

The symptoms of coronavirus, according to the NHS in the United Kingdom, include "a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change in your sense of smell or taste," according to the Daily Express.

However, some patients have reported nausea and a loss of appetite, which are not typical Covid side effects.

These are frequent symptoms in individuals who get double-jabbed or even boosted, according to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London.

He was quoted as saying, "Quite a few of them had nausea, slight temperature, sore throats, and headaches."

According to a CDC examination of the first 43 cases studied in the United States, cough, weariness, congestion, and runny nose are the four most prevalent symptoms of the omicron form. According to the report, vomiting has been noted as a symptom in some people with the variation.

According to recent early investigations, the Omicron variant wave looks to be "milder" than the Delta variant wave. Infected people have a 40% to 70% lower chance of being admitted to a hospital.

People with Omicron are 15 to 20% less likely to require hospital care, according to research from Imperial College London and the Scottish paper Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of COVID-19. They are 40 to 45 per cent less likely to require an overnight stay in the hospital.