Non-invasive Options For Women Suffering Adenomyosis

April month is the Adenomyosis Awareness Month, globally . More than 60% of the 355 million menstruating women in India need medical assistance for Gynae related issues. Adenomyosis is one such issue.

Transvaginal ultrasound- and laparoscopy-guided PMWA (Percutaneous MicroWave Ablation) effective treatment for Adenomyosis

This technique is introduced for the first time in South India by Dr Vimee Bindra

Adenomyosis is a condition where endometrium like tissue starts growing in the muscle layer of uterus and causes uterine enlargement. The prevalence ranges from 8 – 27% in the reproductive age group says Dr Vimee Bindra - Fertility Enhancing Surgery Specialist| Endometriosis Excision Surgery Specialist |Gynecologist |Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon | Co-Founder “ENDOCRUSADERS”.

There are more than 355 million menstruating women in India and among them more than 60 per cent may need medical assistance for their gynae-related problems. Adenomyosis is one such disease. Patients with adenomyosis who are pregnant have a greater risk of miscarriage, but early detection can help. Adenomyosis can affect a patient’s ability to get pregnant, in addition to causing symptoms that interrupt everyday life. Women with adenomyosis may be infertile, and those who have adenomyosis and are pregnant may have a higher risk of miscarriage.

The cause of adenomyosis is not well known. It may or may not be associated with endometriosis. For the first time in South India an effective treatment for Adenomyosis is introduced by Dr Vimee Bindra

Symptoms

● Painful periods

● Heavy bleeding

● Bloating

● Infertility

● Chronic pelvic pain

● The pelvic pain can be so severe that patient describe it like a knife like pain

As it’s a progressive disease symptoms keep on increasing with passing years.

Causes

Exact cause of adneoyosis is not know but several theroies try to explain its origin. Developmental origins, invasive tissue growth, uterine inflammation during childbirth and stem cell origins.

Complications

Prolonged and heavy bleeding might lead to chronic anemia and in turn may cause fatigue and tiredness and lethargy.

Chronic pelvic pain and severe pain during periods may hamper your quality of life

Life style and home remedies

To ease pelvic pain and cramping related to adenomyosis you can try

● Hot water bag

● Over the counter anti-inflammatory agents

● Warm bath

For some patients pelvic exercises and physiotherapy helps to some extent

Treatment options

Medical therapy such as NSAIDS, hematinics, Hormonal medications such as oral contraceptives, progesterone based medications and Mirena IUS are available but they provide only symptomatic relief without reducing the diseased tissue and may be ineffective in the long run and frequent relapse of symptoms is seen.

Hysterectomy is the definitive option for symptoms relief but this is not a suitable option for younger women desiring to preserve the uterus and fertility.

Non-invasive options

Some latest non-invasive treatment options which have emerged are uterine artery embolization (UAE), image-guided ablation techniques, including high-intensity focused ultrasound ablation (HIFU), radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and microwave ablation (MWA).

Transvaginal ultrasound- and laparoscopy-guided PMWA (Percutaneous MicroWave Ablation) is a feasible minimally invasive technique for the treatment of adenomyosis. It has several advantages and no severe side effects. The uterine volume, adenomyoma size decrease significantly in the follow-up period. Therefore, transvaginal ultrasound- and laparoscopy-guided PMWA is an effective technique and could be an option for the treatment of adenomyosis.

Dr Vimee Bindra is the first one to introduce this technique for the first time in South India. It’s a uterine preserving minimally invasive technique for adenomyosis.

