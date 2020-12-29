A New Nutraceutical Product To Reduce LDL Cholesterol

HYDERABAD: Lee Health Domain, a group company of Lee Pharma Ltd is making strides in preventive healthcare with nutraceutical and herbal products, announces the release of a Novel Dietary supplement under the brand name “Lyphosterol” in the Cardiovascular therapeutic segment.

Lyphosterol is mainly indicated to be used in supporting healthy cholesterol without increasing sterol levels in balancing LDL (Low Density Lipoprotein) in the blood, says Director Leela Rani.

Further, she confirms that Lyphosterol is a blend of clinically proven ingredients such as Aged garlic extract, Phytosterol & Gamma Oryzanol. These ingredients are safe & naturally proven to prevent the absorption of cholesterol from the gastro-intestinal tract.

Lee Health Domain is mainly focussed to develop various Nutraceutical, Herbal and Ayush Products, as a preventive medicine to treat the number of ailments to avoid & control the diseases at an early stage, based on extensive research from oldest and authentic Ayurveda texts like Charak Samhita. Lyphosterol is formulated in soft gel capsules which gives better bioavailability than the tablets.