Move Over Covid, Heatwave Will Be Next Big Killer: UN

Covid19 has changed the world completely. Our lives are now different. We cannot go anywhere without having proof that we are vaccinated. The world that has already changed so much now, is facing another threat and this one is more dangerous.

According to the report by United Nations (UN), global warming has become a major concern. Climate change is a serious issue that can affect more people than coronavirus did. Global warming and climate change have caused serious heatwave which is now increasing to the level where humans can’t even bear them.

Earlier it was said that for the heatwave to increase beyond human tolerance level, will take at least another 100 years. But the latest news says something different. According to the information provided by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the heatwave could become more harmful and affect parts of the horizon. Their complete report on this will be released in February 2022.

The report suggests that even a slight change is not good. If the world warms by another 1.5 degrees Celsius, then it would turn out to be harmful to at least 14% of the population. The people will be exposed to the heatwave. Even a half a degree change means exposing 1.7 billion people to a severe heatwave.

The problem is also that, it is not just the temperature. The heat plus high humidity is not good for your health. The air is not bone-dry which will make you feel irritable. Recent studies suggest that the heatwave is too harmful and if not controlled, it will consume many more lives.