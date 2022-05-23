Monkeypox Symptoms and Treatment

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that is similar to that of human smallpox. It was discovered in 1958. Humans were first exposed to monkeypox in 1970. The illness is usually prevalent in tropical rainforests in Central and West Africa. Recent outbreaks of the monkeypox virus is a matter of worry midst the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. To prevent the Monekypox from spreading, it is critical to raise awareness about it during these times. "The current outbreak reported in 11 countries so far are uncommon, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries," according to WHO.

The monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. Simply, it is a viral zoonotic disease. It originated in wild animals and then spreads to people and will be seen as a mild infection with symptoms that include fever, headaches, and skin rashes. According to WHO, the medical complications may be severe in some cases. There are two types of variants – the Congo strain and the West African strain

People may be infected with monkeypox when he/she comes in contact with the infected animal, especially one that is sick or dead. This includes contact with meat or blood; in nations where the virus is endemic or circulating all meat should be thoroughly cooked before eating, the WHO said. There are chances of spreading Monkeypox among people.

Symptoms

Fever, muscular pains, severe headaches, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes or lesions, tiredness, and back pain. After one to three days, a rash with raised bumps occurs. The rash generally starts on your face and spreads to other parts of your body, including your palms and soles. At first, the rash shows as flat, red pimples. Later, blisters form as the lumps fill with pus. After a few days, the blisters crust over and fall off.

Treatment

An antibiotic used to treat smallpox has been licensed for monkeypox therapy (tecovirimat, sold as TPOXX). Because both illnesses are from the same family, other smallpox vaccinations may be given but only for minimal protection. People who have been vaccinated against smallpox will be protected against monkeypox.