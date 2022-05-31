Micronutrients Essential for Improving Human Health and Preventing Malnutrition

To fulfil the ever-increasing need for food, the agricultural sector has to expand production by at least 50% compared to 2013 levels to feed the current global population of 7.9 billion, which is predicted to climb to nearly 10 billion by 2050, according to UN estimates. On the ground, though, the situation is dire. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 8,00,000 people die each year from zinc deficiency, with 4,50,000 of those under the age of five being children. According to UNICEF, mortality from diarrhoea and pneumonia among children under the age of five in India are shockingly high, even more than in Sub-Saharan African countries or neighbouring countries. India has some of the most zinc-deficient agricultural soils in the world, with a deficiency rate of over 40%. Over 60% of soils in some Indian states are zinc deficient. This has drawn the attention of India's government and policymakers, raising awareness about the importance of zinc in human health. Honourable Prime Minister NarendraModi recently spoke about micronutrient inadequacy and its impact on young children at his 75th Independence Day address, and declared that fortified rice would be distributed to the poor.

Micronutrients are necessary for good health, illness prevention, and overall happiness. Vitamins and minerals that are necessary in modest amounts are commonly referred to as these. These should be obtained from the food because they are not generated by the body. Micronutrient malnutrition, sometimes known as "hidden hunger," affects billions of people in poor nations, including India. Zinc, iron, vitamin A, iodine, and folate are the most frequent nutrient deficiencies found around the world and are most commonly linked to human health. Zinc insufficiency has emerged as the most common micronutrient shortage in soils and crops around the world, resulting in substantial yield losses and decline in nutritional quality, which has a negative influence on human health. Zinc insufficiency has emerged as the most common micronutrient shortage in soils and crops around the world, resulting in substantial yield losses and decline in nutritional quality, which has a negative influence on human health. Nearly half of the world's soils are zinc deficient, and India is no exception, resulting in micronutrient deficiency in humans. Leading health organisations and medical professionals have underlined the importance of zinc in increasing human immunity in the current setting of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are some obstacles that farmers must overcome in order to practise balanced plant feeding. The Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme was introduced in 2010, but urea was not included and remains outside of the scheme's scope. As a result, because urea is one of the cheapest fertilisers, farmers are purchasing significantly more than is required for the crops. This technique, in order, distorts the NPK ratio, has a negative influence on the environment, and discourages the balanced use of fertilisers.

To treat the prevalent multi-nutrient shortage in Indian soils, fortifying bulk fertilisers with micronutrients is an excellent technique. However, due to pricing discrepancies, demand for reinforced fertilisers has not increased as projected in the Indian market. Zincated Urea, for example, was notified in the Fertiliser (Control) Order (FCO) in 1992, but commercial production could not begin since the government's MRP for Zincated Urea is low and does not cover Zn fortification costs.The widespread zinc deficiency in soils, crops, and humans, which leads to micronutrient malnutrition, necessitates a re-evaluation and prioritisation of zincated-urea policy. It will also ensure that zinc is applied where farmers do not use conventional micronutrient fertilisers. It goes without saying that the fertiliser industry is experiencing a scarcity of high-quality raw materials for making zinc fertilisers.

To address the problem of malnutrition among mothers and small children, Rashtriya Poshan Mah (Nutrition Month) will be observed in September. Every year, the POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan The government's POSHAN Abhiyaan aims to reduce stunting, underweight, and low birth weight by 2% per year, as well as anaemia prevalence by 3% per year. By 2022, India wants to cut anaemia levels to one-third of what they were in the fourth National Family Health Survey. Similarly, India must lower the prevalence of anaemia in women of reproductive age by 50% by 2025 in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since independence, India has made enormous strides on all fronts. Several programmes or plans have been implemented over time to improve the population's diet and health. However, malnutrition affects a huge section of the population. Micronutrient insufficiency is a significant public health issue in the country. Micronutrient status of the population is likely to improve in the next few years as a result of recent government measures and the strengthening of current health and agriculture systems. Needless to say, in order to achieve the greater goal of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aims to eradicate hunger, poverty, and malnutrition by 2030 for signatory countries, including India, a favourable and conducive micronutrient policy is unavoidable for ensuring the food, nutrition, and health of the population.

We are hopeful that the government takes cognizance of these recommendations to address the widespread zinc deficiency and also provide benefit to the farmers.



-------Dr. Soumitra Das, Director (South Asia), Zinc Nutrient Initiative – International Zinc Association