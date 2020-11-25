Lee Health Domain Launches Special Kit To Prevent Coronavirus

Nov 25, 2020, 17:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: Lee Health Domain a group company of Lee Pharma Ltd, Hyderabad, providing
a blend of herbal and allopathy necessary preventive medicines in a SINGLE KIT for prevention of Corona Virus. 

This kit will do a great relief to the people who have Flu, cold and other influenza 
Symptoms. They can get treatment by taking a phone consultancy from the 
doctors. Which will avoid visiting hospitals, incur to much expenses in inpatient 
treatment Director Leela Rani says.

This kit includes Lee products ROLLON COLD, STEAM MANTRA, VASA TULSI, PARACETAMOL Tablets 650, LEVOCETIRIZINE + MONTELUKAST Tablets, AZITHROMYCIN Tablets 500, 
ACTIVE+ Multi Vitamin Capsules.

ROLLON COLD To get Relief from headache apply Roll-on cold on the forehead 
and temples, for Running Nose, Cold, use Roll-On-Cold, 

 - Apply on Tissue Paper 
and Inhale deeply, frequently. 

STEAM MANTRA for Respiratory problems. Add two or three drops in hot water and inhale the vapors for 5 minutes for cold, cough and Sore throat. Eases 
respiration by clearing tract.

VASA TULSI Cough Syrup for Instant Relief from Cough.

PARACETAMOL Tablets 650 mg to control the Fever. 

LEVOCETIRIZINE + MONTELUKAST Tablets for Chronic Allergic Conditions.

AZITHROMYCIN Tablets 500 mg for throat infection. 

ACTIVE+ : Multi Vitamin Capsules good for your immune system.

Sanitizer & Masks for protection from Corona Virus.

The preventive kit cost is Rs. 900/- inclusive of courier charges by door delivery. 

FAVIPIRAVIR 200 mg is a prescribed drug. It can be supplied on doctor 
prescription only. The prescription may be sent by mail 
info@leehealthdomain.com, or what’s app. To 7702122599.

Exclusively, Favipiravir Tablets 34 Nos. in a carton cost Rs. 700/- inclusive of 
courier charges by door delivery.

The payment is accepted by GOOGLE PAY, PAYTM & PHONEPE Number 
7702000437. 

Company account name Lee Health Domain (I) Pvt. Ltd., Bank account name : Bank of Baroda, 
account number : 34990200000151.. IFSC Code 
BARB0SRIHYD (IFSC code fifth letter zero)

