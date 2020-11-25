Lee Health Domain Launches Special Kit To Prevent Coronavirus

HYDERABAD: Lee Health Domain a group company of Lee Pharma Ltd, Hyderabad, providing

a blend of herbal and allopathy necessary preventive medicines in a SINGLE KIT for prevention of Corona Virus.

This kit will do a great relief to the people who have Flu, cold and other influenza

Symptoms. They can get treatment by taking a phone consultancy from the

doctors. Which will avoid visiting hospitals, incur to much expenses in inpatient

treatment Director Leela Rani says.

This kit includes Lee products ROLLON COLD, STEAM MANTRA, VASA TULSI, PARACETAMOL Tablets 650, LEVOCETIRIZINE + MONTELUKAST Tablets, AZITHROMYCIN Tablets 500,

ACTIVE+ Multi Vitamin Capsules.

ROLLON COLD To get Relief from headache apply Roll-on cold on the forehead

and temples, for Running Nose, Cold, use Roll-On-Cold,

- Apply on Tissue Paper

and Inhale deeply, frequently.

STEAM MANTRA for Respiratory problems. Add two or three drops in hot water and inhale the vapors for 5 minutes for cold, cough and Sore throat. Eases

respiration by clearing tract.

VASA TULSI Cough Syrup for Instant Relief from Cough.

PARACETAMOL Tablets 650 mg to control the Fever.

LEVOCETIRIZINE + MONTELUKAST Tablets for Chronic Allergic Conditions.

AZITHROMYCIN Tablets 500 mg for throat infection.

ACTIVE+ : Multi Vitamin Capsules good for your immune system.

Sanitizer & Masks for protection from Corona Virus.

The preventive kit cost is Rs. 900/- inclusive of courier charges by door delivery.

FAVIPIRAVIR 200 mg is a prescribed drug. It can be supplied on doctor

prescription only. The prescription may be sent by mail

info@leehealthdomain.com, or what’s app. To 7702122599.

Exclusively, Favipiravir Tablets 34 Nos. in a carton cost Rs. 700/- inclusive of

courier charges by door delivery.

The payment is accepted by GOOGLE PAY, PAYTM & PHONEPE Number

7702000437.

Company account name Lee Health Domain (I) Pvt. Ltd., Bank account name : Bank of Baroda,

account number : 34990200000151.. IFSC Code

BARB0SRIHYD (IFSC code fifth letter zero)